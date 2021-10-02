Kustra won’t run for office, but he will speak out about Idaho politics

And conservative pushback over critical race theory hasn’t stopped at school funding. In April, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin formed an education indoctrination task force to protect “young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism, and Marxism” in Idaho’s schools. The group floated half a dozen recommendations to the Legislature last month that ranged from targeting critical race theory to further endorsing school choice — another issue Kustra balks at.

For him, the state’s continued embrace of charter schools is indicative of an overly conservative Statehouse. “They trash public education at all levels, believing that only charter schools will protect their children from the ‘heresies’ taught in our public schools,” Kustra recently wrote in reference to an “angry” right-wing faction of the party.

And too much focus on race “in mostly white Idaho” is a problem for Kustra, who said it’s not as if the state’s students “will live in an all-white world for the rest of their lives.”