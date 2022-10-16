Kroger makes deal to buy Albertsons

BOISE — The grocery company Joe Albertson founded 83 years ago with a single supermarket in Boise may soon change hands again, this time via a merger with a bigger competitor.

Albertsons Companies Inc. and Kroger announced Friday that they have signed a pact to merge in a $24.6 billion deal, with Kroger buying all of Albertsons’ outstanding stock.

The news came one day after unidentified sources disclosed to Bloomberg the possible combining of the country’s two biggest traditional grocery companies into a single giant.

If federal regulators approve, the deal may mean some job losses in accounting and other support or service jobs to avoid duplication, a national retail analyst told the Idaho Statesman. That could affect Albertsons’ corporate offices in Boise.

But it likely would preserve store workers’ jobs, leave stores’ names unchanged, lead to additional offerings of refrigerated and frozen foods, and give the combined company greater buying power, allowing stores to sell store brands and other goods for less than they would without the merger, said Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director of the Strategic Resource Group in New York City.

Even the combined company won’t command as much of the nation’s grocery market as Walmart does, Flickinger said by phone.

Because the merger will help the combined company compete, it “is the best possible outcome for Albertsons as well as Kroger and the consumers and workers and vendors in the communities where they operate,” said Flickinger, who said he has performed strategic and analytical work for both companies in the past but is not involved in the merger.

Unions representing some workers at both companies disagreed that the merger would help them or shoppers.

“The proposed merger of these two grocery giants is devastating for workers and consumers alike and must be stopped,” said Faye Guenther, president of the United Food and Commercial Worker Local 3000, which represents workers in parts of Washington, Oregon and North Idaho, in a statement on behalf of six of her union’s locals and a Teamsters local.

Both companies have heavily unionized workforces, although not in Idaho. Under Kroger’s purchase plan, the combined company would have stores in 48 states, excluding only Minnesota and Iowa, though some stores would be spun off from Albertsons to offset antitrust concerns.

Albertsons is Idaho’s largest company and a Boise icon, with $72 billion in yearly sales, 290,000 employees nationwide and more than 5,000 employees in Idaho.

It has 2,273 retail food and drug stores under 24 banners in 34 states, including 39 under the Albertsons banner in its native state.

Fred Meyer employs more than 2,000 Idahoans, including those at a Twin Falls store. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, employs 420,000 people nationwide. That competition is a problem for the companies, as their merger must pass an antitrust review by regulators.

Anticipating that, the companies said they would spin off between 100 and 375 stores into a new company to head off Federal Trade Commission concerns about excessive market concentration. Most are likely to be Albertsons Companies stores, Flickinger said.

Kroger and Albertsons did not immediately say what or where those stores would be, and Albertsons spokepersons did not immediately return calls and emails Friday seeking details.

The companies have significant overlap in California, Oregon, Washington state, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Alaska and the Washington, D.C., area.

With Kroger in charge, Boise stands to lose one of its two most prominent headquarters for large, publicly traded corporations with national or international reach.

The other is Micron Technology Inc., which employs about 40,000 people worldwide, including 6,000 in the Boise area.