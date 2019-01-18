Try 1 month for 99¢

HAILEY — Blaine County Commissioners appointed Kathy Kristenson as the Blaine County representative to the Mountain Rides Board.

Kristenson will serve a three-year term. The board said her passion for improving public transportation and her commitment to environmental sustainability made her a strong choice.

“While we had several great candidates to represent Blaine County on the Mountain Rides Board, we know Kathy will be a great advocate for the county as it continues to fund and strongly support public transportation,” Jacob Greenberg, Blaine County Commission chairman, said in a statement. “Congratulations to Kathy and thanks to all the candidates for offering to serve.”

The Mountain Rides Board is comprised of representation from Ketchum, Hailey, Sun Valley, Bellevue and Blaine County. Public board meetings are held at 12:30 p.m. every third Wednesday at Ketchum City Hall, 480 East Ave.

