HAILEY — Blaine County Commissioners appointed Kathy Kristenson as the Blaine County representative to the Mountain Rides Board.
Kristenson will serve a three-year term. The board said her passion for improving public transportation and her commitment to environmental sustainability made her a strong choice.
“While we had several great candidates to represent Blaine County on the Mountain Rides Board, we know Kathy will be a great advocate for the county as it continues to fund and strongly support public transportation,” Jacob Greenberg, Blaine County Commission chairman, said in a statement. “Congratulations to Kathy and thanks to all the candidates for offering to serve.”
The Mountain Rides Board is comprised of representation from Ketchum, Hailey, Sun Valley, Bellevue and Blaine County. Public board meetings are held at 12:30 p.m. every third Wednesday at Ketchum City Hall, 480 East Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.