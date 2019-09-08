TWIN FALLS — Kongos will play live at 9 p.m. Saturday on the Snake River Canyon next to the Twin Falls Visitor Center and Perrine Bridge. The show is presented by Go Out Local.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. There will be food, drinks and a great time.
Mains and Monitors will perform at 6:30 p.m., with Aaron Golay at 7:15 p.m.
Hear favorites like “Come With Me Now” and “Take It From Me” when Kongos play at 9 p.m.
General admission tickets are $30 for a limited time and $35 at the gate.
To see more prices and buy tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/go-out-local-presents-kongos-tickets-70192039279.
