TWIN FALLS — Brian Neudorff loves weather and while he’s leaving the Magic Valley, he isn’t leaving weather forecasting.
KMVT’s chief meteorologist is about to leave TV for a job that will allow him to focus even more on hard meteorology.
His next gig will be with the National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky, not too far from where he grew up.
“It’s a perfect fit for my skillset,” Neudorff said. “It was my dream job that I didn’t know was my dream job.”
A friend put the idea of joining the weather service in the weatherman’s head a bit over a year ago, and ever since then, Neudorff knew he wanted to make a change.
When he studied meteorology in college, Neudorff dreamed of joining the National Weather Service, but he ended up setting out on the TV path.
For the past eight years, he has has been KMVT’s chief meteorologist for southern Idaho. He’s been delivering forecasts for almost two decades.
Neudorff’s position at the service will make use of the communication skills he cultivated over the past 18 years, while also allowing him to spend more time on the actual science.
He said that he’ll have to brush up on some of his meteorology for the role, even though he studies Magic Valley weather every day.
For an expert weather communicator and weather nerd like Neudorff, the job is a perfect fit.
“I’m excited because it’ll allow me to grow as a meteorologist,” he said, while adding it’s “bittersweet” to leave TV.
Neudorff and his wife Trisha hail from the Midwest, and their eldest sons will soon start school in Indiana.
The move will help keep the family closer together, and also bring them closer to grandparents and other relatives. The transition won’t be seamless, but it will be a bit of a homecoming.
The community’s response to his departure announcement has been “overwhelming,” Neudorff said, making it even more difficult to leave Twin Falls. Still, he feels it’s the right move.
“At this point in our life we just want to get closer to family and friends,” Neudorff said.
