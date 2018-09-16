Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Kiwi Loco frozen yogurt

Kiwi Loco’s Euro Tart frozen yogurt with fruit topping is displayed in this 2010 photo.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Too cold for a frozen yogurt? How about a freshly baked doughnut?

Kiwi Loco is reinventing itself, and when it opens next month in a new location on Blue Lakes Boulevard North, its menu will have hot and cold treats. The business will offer doughnuts, plus 12 different flavors of frozen yogurt and varieties of bubble tea and smoothies.

“We just wanted to add something else and do something different,” said co-owner Angela Heider.

Kiwi Loco hopes to open by the end of October at 828 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., in the same shopping plaza as Little Caesars Pizza and Jo-Ann Fabrics.

The frozen yogurt shop closed its doors on Fillmore Street earlier this month.

“We’ve been in that spot for about eight-and-a-half years,” Heider said. “We wanted a more centralized location.”

The Heiders had considered selling the business but changed their minds. They’d also been getting requests from people for more doughnut options in Twin Falls. Instead of remodeling their old location for a new oven and kitchen space, they decided to move.

The business will open earlier in the mornings than it did before and will take custom orders for freshly made doughnuts in “crazy flavors.” Kiwi Loco will also have a party room that can be reserved for free, Heider said.

Meanwhile, two other businesses are taking advantage of Kiwi Loco’s vacated space. Ketchum Burrito owner Javier Serva has gotten a building permit to take over the frozen yogurt shop’s former party room.

“I was asking for a lot more square footage,” Serva said.

The 320 square feet will allow him to seat another 20 to 25 people in a private room, which should be ready to open by Wednesday, he said.

Western Visions, on the other end of the building, will expand into the rest of the space formerly occupied by Kiwi Loco.

