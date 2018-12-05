TWIN FALLS — A frozen yogurt shop has moved to Blue Lakes Boulevard, and has added doughnuts to its menu.
Kiwi Loco reopened Wednesday at 828 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. The shop originally opened in 2010, but closed in September after the owners decided they needed to reinvent the business.
The soft opening continues this week, with a grand opening planned sometime next week, co-owner Angela Heider said. Kiwi Loco's new hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday for doughnuts only.
"We're coming in early and making them fresh every morning," Heider said. "People are so excited."
Kiwi Loco now employs about a dozen people, including several new positions that were added for baking. Heider plans to offer soup and bread bowls along with doughnuts, hot chocolate, frozen yogurt, sodas and bubble teas this winter.
The doughnuts come in traditional flavors as well as a few "crazy" ones, she said.
