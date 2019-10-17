TWIN FALLS — The controversial subject of immunization will be the topic of the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club meeting shortly before noon Thursday at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Idaho Immunization Coalition executive director Karen Sharpnack and South Central Idaho Public Health District nurse Lisa Klamm will provide research and data supporting the value of immunization for family members.
Their presentation will follow the September issue of Kiwanis Magazine, which highlighted the vaccination debate visible in most American communities. The article entitled "Why So Some Parents Choose Not to Protect Their Children" is sure to stimulate interest among club members.
A question-and-answer period after the talk will provide time for feedback.
For more information, call Chris Talkington at 209-404-8613.
