TWIN FALLS — Workers with the county parks department start every day the same way. At around sunrise, they unlock the gate to Rock Creek Park, descend the grade into the canyon, and start cleaning up after cats.

Every morning, plates, bowls, foil sheets, and cardboard are strewn on the ground, sometimes scattered by the wind. Sometimes someone will take a 20-pound bag of cat food, cut an “X” in it and fold the sides over.

Motivated by compassion for feral and stray cats during cold winter months, people leave food, and sometimes straw bedding in hopes of alleviating unnecessary suffering.

Though the population fluctuates, feral cat colonies have seemingly always had a presence in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Director Rocky Matthews. who started the job in April, said that the issue has been ongoing for years. The associated mess is costing his workers time, and taxpayers money, to keep the parks in decent shape.

“I don’t have a problem with people feeding the cats,” Matthews told the Times-News. “I have a problem with the trash, and that it’s taking away from my crews’ normal duty to clean up after the people that are feeding.”

Matthews said he’s looking at it from a compassionate angle, but he’s also looking at it from the perspective of the users of the park. He gave the example of a sand volleyball pit that the public isn’t using because of the smell.

“Right now is nothing more than an overgrown sandbox for 40 head of cats,” Matthews said.

Solutions are hard to come by

There is no official policy in either the city or county on how to handle the situation. Managing feral cats is mostly up to individual volunteers and local rescue organizations.

Some people trap the cats, have them spayed or neutered, and return them to the park or find homes for them in barns around the region.

Other people trap the cats and take them to the animal shelter, where they will likely be euthanized if it is deemed feral, sick, or otherwise unadoptable.

Simply killing the cats won’t solve the problem. From 2020-21 the Twin Falls Animal Shelter euthanized nearly 1,200 cats that were feral or sick or injured, but these deaths have made no lasting impact to the feral population.

“Even if it got to the eradication stage, they’ll come back,” Matthews said. “So I don’t know that the problem will ever be fixed.”

Should there be a law?

Linda Michaels works with several rescue organizations to try and relieve some of the suffering of the cats. Most mornings, Michaels will take food to the park. She and about six others have a text group to coordinate feedings, some do it in the morning, others in the evenings.

In 2022, Michaels met with the Twin Falls County commissioners to ask them to issue a county ordinance requiring people spay, neuter and chip new pets. The commissioners declined to make such an ordinance — they felt it would be an overreach of the powers of government to tell owners what to do with their pets.

The city of Twin Falls so far has also declined to make an ordinance with such a requirement.

“There’s a lot of stray cats that are just not being taken care of, and they will roam, and they’re not fixed, because there’s no law that says people have to fix the cats,” Michaels said. “It’s all on people who are trying to help out, and there’s no support from the city.”

Some cities, however, have launched a more aggressive approach to stemming stray and feral cats.

In Blackfoot, a new ordinance requires pet owners to spay and neuter their animals. The ordinance will be enforced when an animal that hasn’t been fixed turns up at the shelter.

In order to retrieve their animal, the owner is required to pay an additional $250 to retrieve their pet. But once the animal is spayed or neutered, they get $200 back.

Under existing Twin Falls County law, it is illegal to dump animals anywhere in the county. People who take an animal and release it on a county road, at a farm, or at a county park are breaking the law. The county, however, does allow people to trap and take custody of a feral cat, have it spayed or neutered, and then release it where it was found.

There are numerous Magic Valley organizations that practice in trap-neuter-release, or TNR, although it has become more difficult. Costs have increased, and there is a shortage of veterinarians. On top of that, pet abandonment has been swamping shelters and rescue organizations for the last few years.

Becky Wagoner from Broken Hearts Rescue said that in the past the group would trap-neuter-release a colony of feral cats each year, but recently the group has been overwhelmed trying to rehome domestic cats.

“We were not able to help any (feral cats) in 2022,” Wagoner said in an email to the Times-News. “The cats coming in to shelters and owner surrenders kept us too busy.”

Kenda Griffin will TNR cats as often as she can, and as often as there is funding for it. Griffin said she has done TNR for over 10 years in several towns, and for the past three years in Twin Falls.

Once trapped, cats will be taken as far as Jerome, Burley, Glenns Ferry, or Boise to get the operations performed, before returning the cats to the area they came from, or finding them a home in a barn somewhere.

In January, grant funding from the Idaho Love Your Pet license plate helped Griffin and others TNR almost a dozen cats. Since it’s inception in 2019, the Love Your Pet plate has generated $173,900 which has been distributed to Idaho animal shelters, rescue groups, and veterinary clinics. Those funds have resulted in the spay or neuter of 2,531 animals throughout Idaho.

“Finding an affordable vet and getting appointments is the hardest thing right now,” Griffin said, and added that when the groups were able to do large amounts of TNR at once, it made a visible difference. An entire colony was removed from the canyon rim area, and new cats haven’t shown up, she said.

Griffin said that, in addition to TNR, managing the feeding of the cats plays an important role. Food should only be out for 30 minutes, she said. Longer than that and it becomes a destination for new cats.

“There has been study after study after study on managing feral colonies,” Griffin said. “If you pick up the food and just feed the ones that are there, and get them spayed and neutered over time, the colony just ... it’s done. The cats run the natural course of their life.”

