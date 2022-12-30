‘King’ of Philly cheesesteaks sets up shop in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Aaron Kelly sells cheesesteaks. And yes, he has briefly visited Philadelphia.

But it was in Idaho when he put the meat, cheese and roll together and discovered he could really cook.

Beginning in July, he sold his cheesesteaks from a food cart at the Twin Falls Gun Club, then sold more in front of the then Red Lion Motel.

“People were saying that they were the best cheesesteaks they’ve had,” Kelly said.

One person pronounced Kelly the “King of the Phillys” and he decided to have some fun with it.

He now runs the King Philly Cheesesteaks shop at 600 Main Ave. N., along with co-owner Mike Patrick.

He has put a twist on the classic Philly cheesesteak, also serving Philly soup, Philly nachos and quesadillas. Even fried shrimp Philly fries made it to his “secret” menu.

Kelly, who recently moved to Magic Valley after working for an airline in Phoenix, didn’t grow up eating cheesesteaks.

He said it “was on a whim” that he cooked the first cheesesteaks for gun club customers back in July. But the ingredients and flavors came together and now he has lots of fans.

“The food was fresh and delicious,” said Katy Jenkins, who recently visited the restaurant and posted an online review. In addition, she praised Kelly for his customer service.

It is positive comments like that have surprised Kelly. He said he was unaware that residents had been spreading the word about his cheesesteaks on social media, and was wondering where all his customers were coming from.

The secret to Kelly’s success, he said, is due to the seasoning, fresh ingredients and customer service. He used a cajun seasoning on his first cheesesteaks, but then started experimenting and created his proprietary blend.

He has other plans for the restaurant. Patrick, also an owner of Sweet T’s Cupcakery, is moving back in after relocating for a time on Blue Lakes Boulevard. Another eatery might be joining him.

“We have some projects going on,” he said.

Kelly hopes to have open mic nights at the restaurant, especially since he is not just a cook, but a stand-up comedian, and plans to obtain a beer and wine license.

“I want to create an environment where people will want to hang out,” he said.

He also aims to start a food challenge for big eaters.

Eat a three-foot-long cheesesteak — the equivalent of 10 regular cheesesteaks — plus a pile of fries, and the meal is on the house. But if customers fall short, they have to pay the regular price of $100.