Kimi Recovery Center
Kimi Recovery Center is pictured in November 2017 on Gooding Street North in downtown Twin Falls.

 JULIE WOOTTON-GREENER, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Twin Falls outpatient mental health and substance abuse center is expanding to Jerome.

Kimi Recovery Center received an occupancy permit Sept. 27 from the city of Jerome for an existing office on North Lincoln Avenue. The plan is to open by Oct. 15.

The Jerome center will offer the same services provided in Twin Falls. Kimi Recovery Center plans to hire three or four people to staff the Jerome center, in addition to its five current employees in Twin Falls.

Kimi Recovery Center opened in November 2017 in downtown Twin Falls. Services include intensive outpatient treatment, mental health counseling and dual diagnoses, drug and alcohol assessments, driving under the influence assessments, an alcohol school with a victim impact panel, relapse prevention, domestic violence classes, anger management, help with parenting and co-dependency, and treatment for Department of Transportation public safety clients.

The Jerome center will also offer drug testing — a service not offered at the Twin Falls center.

The center accepts self-pay patients, as well as those who are court-ordered to complete treatment. It accepts court vouchers, BPA Health, Medicaid, and is in the process of getting approved to accept Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance.

