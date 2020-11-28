Kimberly's Emily Petersen works to overcome hardship and gives back to the Idaho community

KIMBERLY — Emily Petersen is especially thankful at this time of year for the support she received from the College of Southern Idaho’s Head Start and Early Head Start for her daughters Emma and Ellie.
Petersen and her husband, Earl, live in Kimberly. She remembers how much her first-born child, Emma, loved being in Head Start. And she recalls how valuable it was to have a family support counselor from CSI Head Start helping her family after her second child, Ellie, was born with spina bifida, a condition where the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly in the womb.
“Our home visitor, Nicki Abraham, literally saved our lives,” Petersen recalls. “She was a huge help for us in finding community resources for us when we needed it most.”
The day after Ellie was born — five weeks early — she was scheduled for brain surgery and back surgery. Emily and her husband were suddenly placed in a position where they needed to drop everything to focus acutely on Ellie’s needs when her first-born daughter, Emma, was only 4 years old.
That meant Petersen had to quit her job as a voice instructor. Her husband had a job in the vision/eyesight business, but due to Ellie’s qualification for state disability assistance, that allowed them to enroll Emma in Head Start.
“Emma did so well at Head Start,” Petersen said. “She had great teachers. She made new friends. It was so good for her to get out of the house and enjoy life as a normal kid. That experience literally changed her forever.”
Many others are thankful for Petersen’s leadership as a parent volunteer — she was an integral partner in establishing the nonprofit Idaho Spina Bifida Association in 2015, she serves on the Executive Committee of the Idaho Infant Toddler Program for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and she’s the current board chairwoman of the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities.
“She’s a wonderful advocate for her own child and other children with disabilities and their families,” said Shannon Dunstan, Early Childhood Coordinator for the Idaho Department of Education.
“She’s a busy mom, but she’s really passionate about helping others and building community partnerships,” Angela Lindig, executive director of Idaho Parents Unlimited, said. “She’s got the personality to talk with state legislators, and she does it with grace and humility.”
Emma is now a freshman at Kimberly High School. She’s a top-notch student who loves to read and excel in school.
“Head Start put her in a place where she could believe in herself. It gave her confidence,” Petersen said.
Ellie went through Early Head Start and Head Start. She learned to read, early math skills, made friends, sang songs and followed the Head Start curriculum to get her ready for Kindergarten.
“We took everything that Head Start could give us, and we ran with it,” Petersen said.
Petersen and her husband had their hands full dealing with all kinds of issues with Ellie’s disability.
“She had a different medical specialist for every part of her body” Emily Petersen said. “She’s really special.”
If all of that wasn’t enough, Earl Petersen has a medical condition in which cancerous polyps can form in his colon and stomach. That provided another layer of stress — and therapy — for the family to manage.
All of the medical bills and treatments for Ellie required government support. They enrolled Ellie into the Infant Toddler Program with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The Infant Toddler Program connects children with services that promote their physical, cognitive, and social-emotional development.
Ellie needed occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy.
“Our family falls into Medicaid but we work really hard,” Petersen said. “Our hardships make us who we are.”
Ellie learned to talk despite concerns that she had hearing issues. She was diagnosed with auditory neuropathy and the specialists thought she would have “severe” hearing loss. But “she surprised all of the audiologists,” and it turned out she had “mild” hearing loss. With the help of ear tubes, she could hear just as well as a “normal” person.
Despite all of the time commitment required to keep her own family afloat, Emily Petersen ended up getting involved as a parent volunteer to help other families in the Head Start program.
“I’ve met some incredible families through Head Start,” Petersen said. “I’ve seen some other families’ lives completely changed through Head Start. It’s a program that gives us the strength and the tools to be who we want to be and have a better quality of life. All of that early intervention is so important, and it saves so much down the road to set our kids up for success in life.”
In 2012, Petersen received a “Beating the Odds” award from the National Head Start Association. She traveled to Washington to receive the honor.
“That was a really big deal for Idaho Head Start to see Emily recognized for her outstanding achievements,” said Ruby Allen, program director of CSI Early Head Start and Head Start.
Petersen got even more involved in parent volunteer activities as she saw needs arise through the prism of helping Ellie live a normal life.
“We are our children’s first and best teachers — you have to keep advocating for your children,” Petersen said. “If I see areas where I can help, then I feel I have to step up. So many families are dealing with such toxic stress in their lives. If there’s a way I can help reduce those stress levels, I want to help.”
Christine Pisani, executive director of the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities, says she loves having Petersen as her board chairwoman.
“One of Emily’s greatest strengths is her ability to work as an equal partner alongside individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to glean their wisdom for making difficult public policy decisions that guide the work of the Idaho Developmental Disabilities Council,” Pisani said. “Emily does not allow any ego to get in the way of spending time listening to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and families to gain the needed insight to direct the positions of the Developmental Disabilities Council. This is her super-power!”
Emma is 14 now and Ellie is 10. The Petersens also have a young boy, Easton, who is 3 years old. Nowadays, Emily Petersen is finding time to resume her career interest in teaching voice lessons and music.
“It’s good for our kids to see us working on realizing our own goals and dreams,” she said.
She advises other parents to be active in advocating for their children, and nurture their talents. “We have to stay resilient,” Petersen said. “Be active and dream big!”
