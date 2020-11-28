Kimberly's Emily Petersen works to overcome hardship and gives back to the Idaho community

Despite all of the time commitment required to keep her own family afloat, Emily Petersen ended up getting involved as a parent volunteer to help other families in the Head Start program.

“I’ve met some incredible families through Head Start,” Petersen said. “I’ve seen some other families’ lives completely changed through Head Start. It’s a program that gives us the strength and the tools to be who we want to be and have a better quality of life. All of that early intervention is so important, and it saves so much down the road to set our kids up for success in life.”

In 2012, Petersen received a “Beating the Odds” award from the National Head Start Association. She traveled to Washington to receive the honor.

“That was a really big deal for Idaho Head Start to see Emily recognized for her outstanding achievements,” said Ruby Allen, program director of CSI Early Head Start and Head Start.

Petersen got even more involved in parent volunteer activities as she saw needs arise through the prism of helping Ellie live a normal life.