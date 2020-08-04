You are the owner of this article.
Kimberly woman killed in Tuesday crash
HANSEN — A Kimberly woman died Tuesday afternoon in a collision at the Hansen Bridge, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Karissa L. Taylor had crossed the bridge on Idaho Highway 50 into Twin Falls County at about 2 p.m. when the driver of an oncoming 1974 grain truck crossed the center line and struck Taylor's 2004 GMC Yukon head-on.

Taylor, 22, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, a juvenile, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, the ISP said. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Next of kin has been notified.

The ISP was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire Department and Magic Valley EMS.

Both lanes of travel were blocked for about three and a half hours.

