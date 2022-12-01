 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimberly to host 16th annual St. Nicholas Festival on Saturday

KIMBERLY — A Christmas feel will hit this community Saturday during the 16th annual St. Nicholas Festival.

The festival will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Kimberly School District offices on Center Street, and is organized by the Kimberly Business Owners Association.

It will feature food and activity vendors sponsored by Kimberly School District clubs and organizations, live music and performances, a Festival of Trees — including a community giving tree and a community nativity display.

St. Nicholas will make an appearance, and the event will conclude with a fireworks display.

