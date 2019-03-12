Try 3 months for $3

KIMBERLY — Ageless Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost for the breakfast is $8 a person.

The senior center will not hold a ladies-only pinochle event this month.

More information: 208-423-4338.

