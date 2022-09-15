Kimberly schools went into brief precautionary status due to police activity nearby

KIMBERLY — Schools were briefly put on a precautionary "hall check" status for a short time Thursday morning due to police activity nearby.

Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry said the incident was not related to the school.

“There were no threats to the school whatsoever,” Perry said. “We were just being precautionary.”

According to a statement from Kimberly School District, all buildings on Center and Main streets, including RISE Charter School, began their school day in a hall check.

“A 'hall check' means that school continued as normal,” the statement said. “Teachers were teaching & students were learning, however, access to buildings is restricted and additional checks are implemented.

"Stricker Elementary limited access to the main doors and placed personnel throughout as an additional security measure.”

The incident was resolved in the morning and the school restrictions were lifted.

The incident that prompted the precautions is still under investigation.