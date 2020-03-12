You are the owner of this article.
Kimberly man loses home to fire
KIMBERLY — Family members took in a man after his house burned early this week, Aaron Zent, fire chief of the Rock Creek Rural Fire District, said.

A passing motorist called in the fire just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The department found a house fire at Ash and Lincoln streets in Kimberly, Zent said Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, "there was quite a bit of fire involvement in both the front and the back of the home," he said. They quickly extinguished the bulk of the flames but continued to pour water on hot spots for several hours.

Investigators concluded that the fire started in the home's kitchen, where the homeowner had left food cooking.

Authorities have not released the name of the homeowner, Zent said. The home is uninhabitable.

Fifteen firefighters from Rock Creek fought the flames, plus an engine company and battalion from Twin Falls.

