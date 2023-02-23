Rob Sturgill of Kimberly will board an airplane Friday — the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — to make his fourth trip to the war-torn country, to check on his distribution network that has been providing humanitarian aid to those in need.

But the Kimberly man downplays his role in the effort.

“I’m just trying to help out where I can,” he said.

He and his charitable group Type of Wood and its partners have shipped hundreds, if not thousands, of tons of supplies to war-torn Ukraine.

But the real heroes, Sturgill says, are the people who are driving on a daily basis to the front lines, delivering aid despite dangerous conditions.

Sturgill, on this trip, will also help deliver some of the supplies that were donated during a collection effort in November in Twin Falls, as well as a dozen commercial mixers to churches to help with bread making.

The churches were recently given wood-burning ovens — useful due to the Russian attacks on the Ukraine power grid — that have been churning out large quantities of bread.

“Each church has been baking about 200 loaves a day,” Sturgill said, “and volunteer drivers are taking them to villages on the front lines.”

Support has come from groups with Magic Valley ties.

Clif Bar, with a baking facility in Twin Falls, recently donated 250,000 energy bars.

“The bars themselves weighed about 38,000 pounds," Sturgill said.

Local businessman Dan Willie, owner of Canyon Crest Event Center, let Sturgill run November’s collection drive from the center at no cost, and last year held a fundraising event at his home.

“Rob is a very charitable person and a great guy,” Willie told the Times-News on Thursday.

The aid Sturgill is rendering is vital, Willie said.

The donations “are not buying ammunition,” he said. “They’re buying baby formula and household needs for people who desperately need it.”

The first days of Sturgill’s trip will be to spend time in Poland, visiting with people assisting with refugee centers. Sturgill spent his first trip in the country shuttling Ukrainians to the refugee centers.

By Tuesday evening, Sturgill hopes to be at his warehouse in Rivne, Ukraine, from which drivers retrieve supplies and then deliver them to those in need.

There have been about 3,000 runs from the warehouse to the front, Sturgill estimates.

Sturgill said there is still a need for donations, and that many people might have forgotten about the country’s humanitarian crisis.

Cash donations generally work the best because of reduced shipping costs. Needed items can be purchased in Ukraine or nearby countries, he said.

Sturgill’s organization partners with the Full Gospel Slavic Church in Meridian and the Grace Evangelical Church in Columbus, Ohio.

Type of Wood has also done charitable work in countries including Africa and the Philippines.