 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kimberly man faces multiple felony charges in 2 voyeurism cases

  • 0

Reality TV has a long history. A show titled "Candid Camera," which premiered on ABC back in 1948, holds the Guinness World Record for being the first TV reality show. It was essentially a prank show that involved playing practical jokes on unsuspecting members of the public and filming thei…

KIMBERLY — A 54-year-old man faces multiple felony charges of video voyeurism in a pair of Twin Falls County cases, including allegations he secretly hid a camera in a house to capture video of a minor girl.

In one of the cases, Scott Howard Holmes, of Kimberly, is suspected of burglarizing the home of an acquaintance this spring and leaving a space heater in which he had installed a video camera. Police later found 90 videos on Holmes’ cellphone that were taken inside the house, including video of an unclothed minor girl, according to court records.

Scott Howard Holmes

Holmes

The home's residents told police she suspected Holmes had installed a GPS device on her vehicle, because Holmes would repeatedly show up at the same locations. Upon a search, police found a tracker inside one of the vehicle's wheel wells, records say.

That case brought charges of burglary, two counts of video voyeurism by installing or permitting the use of an imaging device without mutual consent and a charge of possessing sexually exploitive material of a child.

People are also reading…

The other case stems from June 2021, when Holmes sent multiple photos of an unclothed woman to individuals without her consent, court records say. The woman told police she sent the photos to Holmes but they were not for him to distribute to others.

Idaho man charged after hidden camera found in bathroom

In that case, Holmes faces six felony charges of publishing, disseminating or selling a sexual image without consent.

Police said Holmes distributed the images to “humiliate and degrade” the woman, according to court records.

Both cases were filed in September. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 12.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'invisible fiber' will change the way we eat food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News