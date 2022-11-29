Kimberly man faces multiple felony charges in 2 voyeurism cases

KIMBERLY — A 54-year-old man faces multiple felony charges of video voyeurism in a pair of Twin Falls County cases, including allegations he secretly hid a camera in a house to capture video of a minor girl.

In one of the cases, Scott Howard Holmes, of Kimberly, is suspected of burglarizing the home of an acquaintance this spring and leaving a space heater in which he had installed a video camera. Police later found 90 videos on Holmes’ cellphone that were taken inside the house, including video of an unclothed minor girl, according to court records.

The home's residents told police she suspected Holmes had installed a GPS device on her vehicle, because Holmes would repeatedly show up at the same locations. Upon a search, police found a tracker inside one of the vehicle's wheel wells, records say.

That case brought charges of burglary, two counts of video voyeurism by installing or permitting the use of an imaging device without mutual consent and a charge of possessing sexually exploitive material of a child.

The other case stems from June 2021, when Holmes sent multiple photos of an unclothed woman to individuals without her consent, court records say. The woman told police she sent the photos to Holmes but they were not for him to distribute to others.

In that case, Holmes faces six felony charges of publishing, disseminating or selling a sexual image without consent.

Police said Holmes distributed the images to “humiliate and degrade” the woman, according to court records.

Both cases were filed in September. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 12.