TWIN FALLS — A Kimberly man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Twin Falls County.
Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 6:29 a.m. at the intersection of 3300 East and 3700 North, ISP said in a statement Wednesday.
Michael W. Mumm, 58, of Kimberly, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. His family members have been notified.
Cyrus V. Sandmeyer, 18, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser south on 3300 East when he failed to yield at a stop sign, ISP said.
Mumm was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle west on 3700 North and struck the driver's side of Sandmeyer's vehicle.
Sandmeyer was wearing a seat belt. Mumm wasn’t wearing a helmet. The intersection was blocked for about 2.5 hours.
ISP was assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department.
The crash is under investigation by ISP.
