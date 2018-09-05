Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TWIN FALLS — A Kimberly man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Twin Falls County.

Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 6:29 a.m. at the intersection of 3300 East and 3700 North, ISP said in a statement Wednesday.

Michael W. Mumm, 58, of Kimberly, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. His family members have been notified.

Cyrus V. Sandmeyer, 18, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser south on 3300 East when he failed to yield at a stop sign, ISP said.

Mumm was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle west on 3700 North and struck the driver's side of Sandmeyer's vehicle.

Sandmeyer was wearing a seat belt. Mumm wasn’t wearing a helmet. The intersection was blocked for about 2.5 hours.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department.

The crash is under investigation by ISP.

