Kimberly man dies in Minidoka County crash

A Kimberly man died Saturday afternoon after a head-on crash involving a cargo truck and hay hauler on Idaho Highway 25 west of Paul, police say.

Derrick Chambers, 41, from Kimberly was westbound in a cargo truck at about 2:11 p.m. at milepost 43 on Idaho Highway 25, when the truck crossed over the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound hay hauler driven by a 68-year-old man from Heyburn, according to the Idaho State Police. Minidoka County Coroner Lucky Bourn on Monday confirmed the man’s identity.

The driver of the cargo truck died of his injuries at the scene, while the driver of the hay hauler was flown to a hospital by air ambulance, police say.

The highway was blocked for approximately five hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.