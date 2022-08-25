Kimberly man charged in stabbing

KIMBERLY — A 35-year-old man faces aggravated assault and other charges after stabbing his stepfather and threatening his mother with a knife, court records say.

Officers from the Kimberly Police Department arrested Roberto H. Juarez at about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 14 after the altercation and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery with intent to commit a serious felony, in addition to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, records say.

His mother said she was sleeping and awoke to hear her husband and son fighting, and that Juarez retrieved a knife and stabbed her husband and threatened her with the knife.

Juarez told police that his stepfather started fighting with him first, kicking him in the head and that he acted in self-defense, records say.

The man was taken to the hospital after the incident, where his condition is unknown. A bloody knife with a 12-inch blade was recovered at the scene.

Police officers found Juarez to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia after the incident, court records say.

Juarez is being held on $250,000 bond.