 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kimberly man charged in stabbing

  • 0
STK police car 3.jpg

KIMBERLY — A 35-year-old man faces aggravated assault and other charges after stabbing his stepfather and threatening his mother with a knife, court records say.

Officers from the Kimberly Police Department arrested Roberto H. Juarez at about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 14 after the altercation and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery with intent to commit a serious felony, in addition to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, records say.

His mother said she was sleeping and awoke to hear her husband and son fighting, and that Juarez retrieved a knife and stabbed her husband and threatened her with the knife.

Juarez told police that his stepfather started fighting with him first, kicking him in the head and that he acted in self-defense, records say.

The man was taken to the hospital after the incident, where his condition is unknown. A bloody knife with a 12-inch blade was recovered at the scene.

People are also reading…

Police officers found Juarez to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia after the incident, court records say.

Juarez is being held on $250,000 bond.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News