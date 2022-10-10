Kimberly man assists war-torn Ukraine

KIMBERLY — A local man is making a difference in Ukraine.

Rob Sturgill isn’t new to helping others in far-away lands, having rebuilt homes in 2014 after a deadly typhoon in the Philippines and constructed a classroom in Africa. Now the Kimberly man is devoting much of his efforts to Ukraine, taking three trips to the war-torn country after feeling an “overwhelming” desire to help.

During his latest trip to Ukraine, Sturgill found himself less than 4 miles from the front lines as he distributed supplies and could hear shelling as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine raged.

Instead of fear, Sturgill felt calm.

“I felt at peace,” he said, “I didn’t think about the bombing and shelling going on.”

Sturgill’s message is simple.

“When you feel prompted to do something good, do it.”

The good he has done in Ukraine started with such a prompting.

He was attending church in early March when he “felt an overwhelming need to help,” he said. He flew to Ukraine shortly after.

Sturgill runs his charitable organization Type of Wood from a spare bedroom in his house, and his first trip to Ukraine occurred just weeks into the war. With his brother and friends from Utah, he rented vans and shuttled refugees from centers near the Ukraine-Poland border to host families and other places of safety.

With each trip, Sturgill and his partners have made more inroads, and have developed a distribution system to help deliver hundreds of tons of food and supplies to Ukrainians who have almost nothing.

“There are a lot of people coming together who are doing a lot of good,” he said.

Items donated in southern Idaho make their way to Ukraine — sometimes by boat, other times by airplane if deemed highly valuable items.

During Sturgill’s last trip, which involved traveling near the front lines in a convoy of five vans accompanied by a military escort, he saw sights that were heartbreaking and said he is glad he has been able to make a difference. He has made many friendships.

“I tell you what, I have two Ukrainian brothers that I love to death,” Sturgill said.

Sturgill works as a financial advisor for Edward Jones.

“I have photos of myself in parking lots in Ukraine as I talk to clients,” he said.

He encourages Magic Valley residents to get behind efforts to help Ukraine, and he’s scheduled an open house at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls as a way for residents to learn more about what is going on in the country.

Sturgill will share details about his trips to Ukraine and some Ukrainian refugees who fled the war and are now living in Idaho will relate their experiences. Those attending will hear how aid from Idaho is reaching the front lines.

Ukrainian tea and desserts will be served.

His charity will hold a collection drive from 1 to 7 p.m. each day at Canyon Crest Event Center. Cash donations are always welcome, Sturgill said, but nonperishable food, first aid and medical items, baby items, clothing and survival items are among the items being requested.

Donations are tax deductible.

Many businesses have also contributed to the charity, Sturgill said.

Clif Bar recently donated several pallets of energy bars that made their way to Ukrainian troops.

All the members of his charity are self-funded, and 100% of donations go toward relief efforts, Sturgill said. Cash often proves more helpful because many items can be purchased in Europe or Ukraine, eliminating some of the expense of transporting items from the United States.

In addition, Sturgill he has partnered with Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, which is organized by multiple churches in the Treasure Valley and has collected donations at the Full Gospel Slavic Church in Meridian.