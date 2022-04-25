 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimberly home destroyed in weekend fire

Fire engine, fire department, truck
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

KIMBERLY — Rock Creek Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday. 

According to Fire Chief Aaron Zent, the fire had been burning for sometime before they were called at 4:31 a.m. Crews were on scene for about four hours before the fire was put out. 

Fire crews from Twin Falls Fire Department and Filer Fire Department were also at the scene.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, but the department is calling the home a total loss. 

It is unclear what started the fire and the Chief doesn't expect to have any answers for about four weeks. 

