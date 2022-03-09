Kimberly High School to present 'The Drowsy Chaperone'

KIMBERLY — A high-energy cast of more than 30 high school students is prepared this week to sing, dance and act their way through "The Drowsy Chaperone."

Performances run at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the L.A. Thomas Gymnasium in Kimberly. A matinee performance will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The musical comedy, directed by Kimberly School District music directors Matt and Michelle Belliston, is a parody of shows from the 1920s.

The story, based on a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical-theater fan. As he plays the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit "The Drowsy Chaperone," the show comes to life onstage, as he wryly comments on the music, story and actors.

The show's music and lyrics, written by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, won five Tony Awards.

Admission is $8 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the door.

