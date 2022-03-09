 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimberly High School theater department to present 'The Drowsy Chaperone'

Music Director Matt Belliston works with his students during a rehearsal in May 2021 at Kimberly High School in Kimberly

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — A high-energy cast of more than 30 high school students is prepared this week to sing, dance and act their way through "The Drowsy Chaperone."

Performances run at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the L.A. Thomas Gymnasium in Kimberly. A matinee performance will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The musical comedy, directed by Kimberly School District music directors Matt and Michelle Belliston, is a parody of shows from the 1920s.

The story, based on a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical-theater fan. As he plays the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit "The Drowsy Chaperone," the show comes to life onstage, as he wryly comments on the music, story and actors.

The show's music and lyrics, written by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, won five Tony Awards.

Admission is $8 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available online at https://store.kimberly.edu/drowsy or at the door.

