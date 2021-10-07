Kimberly driver suffers minor injuries after driving into moving train in Hansen

HANSEN — Emergency responders were called to two wrecks early Thursday morning in eastern Twin Falls County.

A Kimberly woman, southbound on Rock Creek Road in Hansen, drove into a train going through the crossing near T&T Cafe, Kimberly-Hansen Police Chief Jeff Perry told the Times-News.

The woman failed to yield, Perry said. She was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for minor injuries and released.

This is the second car vs. train wreck in the Hansen-Kimberly area this year, Perry said.

Until two years ago, traffic at the crossing was controlled by a stop sign. The old law that required stop signs at all passive crossings — those without mechanical arms or flashing lights — was repealed during the 2019 legislative session.

"I can tell you, the new regulation is not popular with law enforcement or the train companies," Perry said.

Meanwhile, a milk truck pulling out of Funk Dairy west of Murtaugh Lake turned west onto 3200 North. An eastbound female driver in a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the backside of the tanker, said Lori Stewart, spokesperson for the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was extricated from her vehicle and flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Stewart said.

