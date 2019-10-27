Burke Richman
Bio: Burke Richman has lived in Kimberly for more than 20 years. Five of his children have graduated from Kimberly High School. He is a financial adviser and has a consulting business where he frequently consults with cities and trains city clerks. He is currently serving on city council.
Big Issue: The most important issue for Kimberly is responsible growth management, Richman said. Managing incoming subdivisions correctly will be important. He wants to see Kimberly add more commercial businesses, which will help alleviate some of the tax burden placed on the city’s residents. A diverse tax base will be beneficial. He would also like to continue lower the town’s levy rates.
Experience: Richman said that his finance and consulting background will lend itself well to city council.
Jim Eisenhower
Bio: Jim Eisenhower is 50 years old and has lived in the Magic Valley since 2006. He works at Glanbia as a procurement manager. He is married with two kids, one of whom is a senior at Kimberly High School. He is currently serving his second term on city council.
Big Issue: There are two opposing forces in Kimberly right now, Eisenhower said. On the one hand, many residents feel attached to the town as it has always been, and would like to see it stay the same. Others welcome growth and view it as necessary for the town’s economic well-being. Without growth it will become increasingly difficult to fund local government, Eisenhower said. In order to keep Kimberly healthy, the town needs a diverse tax base. If re-elected, Eisenhower said he would strive to maintain Kimberly’s look, feel and community, while allowing for smart, intelligent growth and lowering the tax levy.
Experience: Eisenhower said that his experience in procurement, purchasing, for Glanbia is useful when serving on city council. He said he has expertise with contract management, and can help mitigate risks to the city. He also said he brings budget awareness to the council, and knows how to shop efficiently. He said he makes smart purchases every day, and can bring that skill set to the council.
Tim Daniels
Bio: Tim Daniels is 40 years old, soon to be 41. He has lived in Kimberly for 20 years and has worked at the fire department for 11 years. He said he spends much of his time doing community service and wants to get more involved.
Big Issue: Daniels said that growth and infrastructure needs are the biggest issues facing Kimberly. He said that the key is to balance responsible budgeting while taking care of the needs of newcomers. He supports the city’s overwhelming growth and has experienced it firsthand at the fire department. He also thinks it’s important to keep in mind the tax burden placed on Kimberly’s older residents.
Experience: While Daniels said he doesn’t have much political experience, he has led a number of organizations. He’s the president of his homeowner’s association, president of the fire department union and president of the fire department’s volunteer association.
