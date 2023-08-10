Wild About Nature Midwifery is a birthing center in Kimberly that provides low-risk pregnant women prenatal work, delivery and postpartum appointments throughout south-central Idaho. Low-risk pregnancies include women who have no active complications that would place her or the baby at risk.

Since starting her practice in 2018 — and with the recent strict law regulations in Idaho — birthing center founder and midwife Patricia Sutherland has seen a significant increase in families from rural communities coming into her facility.

Sutherland allows her patients to choose between having their births at the center in Kimberly or at home and allows them to decide how involved they want their families to be during labor, including children.

Having the ability to invite family members to their baby’s birth was a positive aspect for many pregnant women, especially after COVID-19 hit the Magic Valley.

The personal autonomy of having their families present and also having their children come and meet the baby is important for them,” Sutherland said. “Now it’s just word of mouth. They might’ve tried this out because of COVID but they tell their friends and now they want to try it out.”

In the past year and a half, 43% of the birthing center’s clientele have come from Twin Falls, while 57% have come from rural communities, Sutherland said. In addition, up to 20% of her clientele are Hispanic, 3% are Black, 3% are Asian and about 70% are white.

“Tricia lived in Mexico and speaks Spanish, so she is able to connect and offer to that demographic,” Lindsay Rae, birth assistant, said. “I have been in Haiti and adopted five kids there so I speak Creole. We both really help each other.”

The two also reflected that since the strict regulations and limited access to maternity care in Idaho. They feel blessed to be in an area with two birthing centers — theirs and Twin Falls Midwifery — and don’t feel like there is any “competition” between them.

If anything, the two centers support and work with one another to see who can bring these moms into their facilities.

“It’s been rough because of the laws that have been passed in Idaho. It’s caused OB-GYNs to feel like their hands are tied,” Sutherland said. “And we have had women pass away because of the law. It’s heartbreaking.”

Sutherland and Rae have attended to women from Gooding, Minidoka and Fairfield — rural towns that have limited access to maternity care — who’ve come to the birthing center.

“We’ve had a couple of women come from Gooding,” Sutherland said. “For the majority, they come here but I also have gone there.”

Sutherland has seen an increase in patients since the start of her birthing center, going from 15 in 2018 to 70 this year.

For more information about Wild About Nature Midwifery, go to www.wildaboutnaturemidwifery.com.

Where do birthing center clients live? Wild About Nature Midwifery attends to the births of babies from the following towns: 43% from Twin Falls

13% from Burley

11% from Jerome

7% from Buhl