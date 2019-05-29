KETCHUM — Three people were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision south of Ketchum.
Police were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. south of the Elkhorn Road intersection on Idaho Highway 75.
Peter Jarvis, 82, of Sun Valley, was southbound in a 2010 Volvo when he crossed over the center lane divider into northbound traffic, a sheriff’s office statement said. He struck a 2007 Toyota pickup driven by Piper Reed, 34, of Ketchum. Jarvis died at the scene. His wife, 82-year-old Sally Jarvis, and Reed both died from their injuries at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. Reed’s golden retriever dog also died at the scene, police said. All involved were wearing seat belts.
No other vehicles were involved, and police are continuing to investigate.
Idaho 75 was closed for about 2 ½ hours while first responders worked at the crash site.
“We send our thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this collision,” Sheriff Harkins said in a statement. “We also would like thank our first responders for the extremely difficult and challenging job they often face. Our community has already experienced several tragedies this year on our roadways, and I would like to remind everyone to drive safely, drive respectfully, and drive undistracted.”
On its Facebook page, the Ketchum and Sun Valley Volunteer Firefighter Association wrote that Reed had just finished their academy.
“We lost a great young firefighter in a traffic accident today,” the post said. “We are devastated. No words can express our pain. Our deepest condolences to the Reed and Jarvis families and friends.”
