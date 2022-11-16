Kiggins takes the reins at the Times-News

Steve Kiggins, who has won national, regional and state reporting awards over three decades in journalism, is the new editor of the Times-News.

Kiggins comes to Twin Falls after 4½ years as an editor at USA TODAY, where he led a national team of more than 20 editors and reporters that covered mass shootings, natural disasters and other daily breaking news. He was introduced to the Times-News staff on Monday.

“I’m thrilled to get back to local journalism — to be part of a community, to meet people, to serve local readers,” said Kiggins, who was the top editor at The Spectrum & Daily News in St. George, Utah, before going to USA TODAY. “I’m grateful for my national news experience, and I’m better for it, but my passion is in local news. I want to be here and I’m excited about the work we’ll do.”

Kiggins has worked primarily in Wyoming and Utah, beginning his career as a sports reporter and getting his first byline at 16 years old. He “learned his way” in journalism at the Casper Star-Tribune, which, like the Times-News, is owned by Lee Enterprises, and worked seven years at the University of Wyoming, in public relations and as editor of the school’s magazine.

“The Times-News has a wonderful editor in Steve Kiggins,” said David McCumber, West region director of local news for Lee Enterprises. “Steve and Managing Editor Mychel Matthews will make a great team, and the news staff of the Times-News is in excellent hands.”

Among his awards, Kiggins was the 2004 National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Wyoming Sportswriter of the Year. The Spectrum & Daily News won more than 90 regional and statewide reporting awards over his three years as editor.

Kiggins and his wife of 18 years, Cass, have a teenage daughter, Taidyn. They will complete their move to Twin Falls next month.

Kiggins can be reached at 208-735-3255 or Steven.Kiggins@magicvallley.com. Follow him on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.