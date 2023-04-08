Hundreds of children across the Magic Valley searched for Easter eggs over the past week.

In Twin Falls, thousands of eggs were laid out across City Park and at Saturday's 10 a.m. signal, children rushed in to scoop up their treasures. The luckiest found slips of paper in their eggs that could be redeemed for $1 coins.

The event was sponsored by the Twin Falls Optimist Club and Twin Falls Parks and Recreation.

Earlier during the week, many loaded up on Easter eggs during a hunt at the Twin Falls Reformed Church.

PHOTOS: Easter egg hunt at the Twin Falls Reformed Church Easter egg hunt at the TF Reformed Church Easter egg hunt at the TF Reformed Church Easter egg hunt at the TF Reformed Church Easter egg hunt at the TF Reformed Church Easter egg hunt at the TF Reformed Church Easter Egg Hunt Twin Falls City Park Easter Egg Hunt