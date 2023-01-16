 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kids grab some fun at Cabin Fever Day

There was a whole lot of grabbing going on Saturday afternoon at the Twin Falls Public Library.

Children built and modified articulated grabbers Jan. 14, 2023 as part of Cabin Fever Day at Twin Falls Public Library.

Children gathered to build “articulated grabbers” as a fun, quick STEM activity that was part of Cabin Fever Day.

Grabbing some fun

Iber Leavitt of Kimberly tests out the articulated grabber he made Saturday as part of a Cabin Fever Day event at the Twin Falls Public Library.

Sticks, tape, cardboard strips, pins and elastic bands were among the basic items to make the grabbers. When their projects were complete, children tested them by picking up balls and blocks. Some children modified the grabbers to increase their effectiveness.

“The kids are both building and innovating,” said Linda Pullicar, who was helping the children with the project.

Other Cabin Fever Day activities included free swimming at the City Pool, skating at Skateland and solar viewing and watching reptile shows at The Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

