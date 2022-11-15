Kid Market wraps up with a holiday flair

FILER — Santa hats and elf suits were seen Saturday as the Magic Valley Kid Market wrapped up its final event for the year.

The market gives children ages 5 to 16 a chance to learn business skills and sell their wares — preferably homemade — and with the holidays around the corner, the merchant booths at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds smelled of scented candles and marshmallow popcorn. Keychains, skin-care products, hot pads and egg holders were among the items for sale, many of them having a Christmas theme.

Children attended finance and marketing classes and heard presentations from local business owners to hone their business skills.

The market gives youngsters a head start in the business world. Ryker Child, dressed sharply in a white shirt and tie as he sold fidget spinners and mini-catapults at his booth, said he wants to sell security systems when he’s older.

Three other markets were held this year at Twin Falls City Park.