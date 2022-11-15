 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kid Market wraps up with a holiday flair

Magic Valley Kid Market

Nathan and Josh Sharp talk to customers Saturday at the Magic Valley Kid Market at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

 ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS

FILER — Santa hats and elf suits were seen Saturday as the Magic Valley Kid Market wrapped up its final event for the year.

Children sell their wares at Magic Valley Kid Market on Nov. 12, 2020 at the Twin Falls, Idaho, County Fairgrounds.

The market gives children ages 5 to 16 a chance to learn business skills and sell their wares — preferably homemade — and with the holidays around the corner, the merchant booths at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds smelled of scented candles and marshmallow popcorn. Keychains, skin-care products, hot pads and egg holders were among the items for sale, many of them having a Christmas theme.

Children attended finance and marketing classes and heard presentations from local business owners to hone their business skills.

Magic Valley Kid Market

Aubrey Francom, 8, looks over her booth Friday at the Magic Valley Kid Market in Filer.
Magic Valley Kid Market

A close-up of a display at the Briarwood Shoppe booth is seen Saturday at the Magic Valley Kid Market in Filer.

The market gives youngsters a head start in the business world. Ryker Child, dressed sharply in a white shirt and tie as he sold fidget spinners and mini-catapults at his booth, said he wants to sell security systems when he’s older.

Three other markets were held this year at Twin Falls City Park.

