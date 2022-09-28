Kid-friendly Highland Games set for TF

TWIN FALLS — Kid-friendly Highland Games for children is scheduled Saturday in Twin Falls.

Wearing a kilt is optional.

“We are doing these free, one-day events to get children out and active,” said Stacy McClintock, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation supervisor.

Saturday’s event at the Sunway Soccer Complex will be adapted for kids. Children won’t be expected to throw 150-pound logs or toss 16-pound burlap bags filled with straw high above their heads.

Instead of logs, taped-together pool noodles will be substituted. Instead of 16-pound burlap bags stuffed with straw for the sheep toss (a modified version of the sheath toss), it will be a pillow.

Some 73 children from age 5 to 14 have signed up so far. Children can still sign up at Bit.ly/tfidregistration.

Check-in and face painting begins at 9:30 a.m. with the games starting at about 10 a.m.

Events will include the putting of the stone, haggis throw, sheep toss, running events, archery, caber toss, tug-o-war and a sack race.

Participants will be divided into four clans as evenly split as possible, McClintock said.

This is the second year of the event.

“We’ve tweaked it a little,” McClintock said, and the games-portion of the event is expected to last about two hours.

The Highland Games have gained popularity with the 2012 Disney movie “Brave," she said.

And about the kilt wearing. It is optional, McClintock said, although a couple of adults showed up wearing kilts last year.