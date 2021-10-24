Kicking cancer to the curb: Twin Falls family celebrates 8-year-old's recovery

TWIN FALLS — It started after a trip to Disneyland and ended in a parade made up of muscle cars and hometown heros, but it’s the journey in-between that changed the life of Christian Hunter Rieth.

A week after Rieth’s family visited the happiest place on earth he started acting differently, almost weird for a child his age, according to his father, Christian Rieth. The family took him to see the doctor; it was cancer, more specifically, leukemia.

“He was so sick, his blood was so thick with cancer basically, it caused other things to go wrong,” Rieth said.

The family, including Christian Hunter Rieth’s aunt Briana Rieth, practically lived at the hospital for the first month of his treatment. Rieth praised the family and friends that visited, helped with food, brought gifts and helped make his hospital room feel more like home.

“We have such good friends and family, and so it’s made it bearable somehow. So we really appreciate all of the support, all of the love,” Rieth said.

Now 8-year-old Christian Hunter Rieth was used to quarantines when the pandemic hit the area. He hadn’t been able to start kindergarten, visit playgrounds or eat at restaurants. “We’ve been used to quarantines for three years, but then COVID compounded that so we were worried about...keeping him from getting sick because he’s immunocompromised,” his father said.

After three years of battling, it’s time to celebrate a victory.

“We wanted to have something memorable to say, ‘I’m done, we finished it’ (chemotherapy) so we had a big parade today,” Briana Rieth said.

After all the muscle cars and first responders along passed through the neighborhood Wednesday, Christian Hunter Rieth said, “I’ve had a good day, my family has made it as good as it possibly can get.”

Asked what the best part of beating cancer was, Rieth responded, “(Being) with my family (at the hospital) and ringing the bell.

“You ring it three times and then you’re done with cancer,” he said with a smile.

“I feel happy, excited and I think the time wouldn’t go as fast as it did,” his mother, Jaclyn Steube, said. “It seems like just yesterday we started this crazy journey and we’re done and happy and thankful for everyone that helped us through it.”

Not even Walt Disney could think of a better ending to a new beginning.

