Kick off your summer with the Market on Main

The Downtown Market on Main has officially started, making it the perfect way to kick off summer.

The market which began Saturday, will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August 27 on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.

This marks the second year of the Market on Main, which is currently facilitated by multiple local small business owners.

“It’s a market not just for farmers, but for makers and small businesses,” Khristin Quigley, Unique Twist Jewelry owner, said. “There are a lot of them who don’t have a brick and mortar and who deserve attention.”

There are a variety of different vendors who will participate this year, including, pottery artists, oil painters, boutiques, and farmers.

According to Quigley, they have doubled in size since last year’s market.

“Last year we had 25-30 (vendors) each week,” Quigley said. “There are about 55 this year.”

What makes the market more interesting is that vendors change each week, allowing people to be surprised with new booths to explore.

Quigley said it makes a great place for these vendors to participate because the market doesn’t take any commission. They just require vendors to pay a fee for each time they book a spot, in which the facilitators take that money and put it back into the market.

Vendors can also pick and choose which weeks they want to participate in or choose to be a part of each one.

“It supports our downtown,” Quigley said. “It’s important to make our downtown thrive.”

