Kick off the holidays with the 31st annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky

With the holiday season right around the corner, the 31st annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is the perfect way to welcome winter.

Festivities will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

A chili and Idaho potato dinner will be served until 7 p.m., while Carson Hasher entertains and Santa makes a landing. Fireworks that will be choreographed with Christmas music that will be played local radio station, KOOL 96.5.

Admission is a new, unwrapped toy for kids 16 and under. The toys will go to kids who are in need in the Magic Valley.

“We were looking to do something spectacular,” Dave Wright, chairman of the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Committee, previously told the Times-News. “There’s lots of good organizations out there and businesses that contribute to lots of good, charitable programs, but we wanted something that was unique and our own.”

According to their Facebook page, organizers hope to collect 2,500 toys.

“Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is committed to ensuring that every child within our communities has the opportunity to receive a gift during the holiday season,” its website says.

“The children in our communities are our future leaders and entrepreneurs and when a child receives a gift, especially during this time, it reassures them that they are loved and valued.”

Free shuttle buses will run from 5 to 7 p.m. for those who park at Lighthouse Christian Church and handicap parking will be available next to Bureau Land Management.

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky has warmed hearts every year since it was founded in 1991 by Dave and Sherry Wright, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.