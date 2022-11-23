 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kick off the holidays with the 31st annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky

With the holiday season right around the corner, the 31st annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is the perfect way to welcome winter.

Festivities will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky 2022

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky 2022 flyer. 

A chili and Idaho potato dinner will be served until 7 p.m., while Carson Hasher entertains and Santa makes a landing. Fireworks that will be choreographed with Christmas music that will be played local radio station, KOOL 96.5.

Admission is a new, unwrapped toy for kids 16 and under. The toys will go to kids who are in need in the Magic Valley.

“We were looking to do something spectacular,” Dave Wright, chairman of the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Committee, previously told the Times-News. “There’s lots of good organizations out there and businesses that contribute to lots of good, charitable programs, but we wanted something that was unique and our own.”

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky

Donated toys sit stacked in a room Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, during the 29th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event at Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls.

According to their Facebook page, organizers hope to collect 2,500 toys.

“Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is committed to ensuring that every child within our communities has the opportunity to receive a gift during the holiday season,” its website says.

“The children in our communities are our future leaders and entrepreneurs and when a child receives a gift, especially during this time, it reassures them that they are loved and valued.”

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky

People enjoy the fireworks show Friday during the 30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event at Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls. The event featured free food, bonfires and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission to the event was the donation of an unopened toy. See more photos at Magicvalley.com.

Free shuttle buses will run from 5 to 7 p.m. for those who park at Lighthouse Christian Church and handicap parking will be available next to Bureau Land Management.

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky has warmed hearts every year since it was founded in 1991 by Dave and Sherry Wright, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky

Fireworks on display at the 208 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event at Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls.

Want to get involved?

Since its founding, the annual tradition has turned into its own independent, nonprofit organization with a board made up of local businesses and volunteers.

If you are interested in getting involved the event in the future or want more information, visit citnstf.com.

