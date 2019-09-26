KETCHUM — The city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Truck 1, a new fire truck with aerial tower, at 4 p.m. Friday at Ketchum Town Square, 480 Fourth St. E. Local food and beverages will be available as will Sounds of September music starting at 5 p.m. and a performance by Devon Tyler.
The truck replaced the 1987 ladder truck which had been taken out of service when the aerial tower component became inoperable.
“Safety is our top priority,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in a statement. “It’s essential for the city to have the best equipment for our firefighters so they can continue to act quickly and effectively. We’re pleased to host the unveiling as we add to our fleet and strengthen our emergency preparedness and response capabilities.”
The truck was purchased from Hughes Fire Equipment Inc. for $959,069. The city funded a down payment of $250,000 from its Capital Improvement Fund and will make annual payments of $58,518 through 2034.
