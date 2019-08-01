KETCHUM — The Ketchum Arts Commission will host Boise-based dance company, Ballet Idaho, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Ketchum Town Square, 480 Fourth St. E. Entry for the performance is free.
For more than 35 years, Ballet Idaho has been bringing exceptional dance experiences to Idaho. New director Garrett Anderson is leading the company to expanded contemporary work along with the tradition of the classics.
Four Ballet Idaho dancers will perform, with Stephanie Orza serving as emcee. They are principal dancer Andrew Taft, soloist Jessica Sulikowski, company dancer Nell Josephine and company apprentice Antonio Carnell.
The performance will include a choreographed class demonstration followed by the “Summer Pas de Deux” from “Cinderella,” choreographed by Edwaard Liang of BalletMET; an excerpt from “Song and Dance But Not at the Same Time,” choreographed by Lauren Edson of LED; and two duets to the music of Eydie Gorme, choreographed by Anne Mueller, Ballet Idaho rehearsal director and artistic associate.
