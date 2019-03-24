KETCHUM — The city’s recreation department has announced its new Youth Recreation Leadership Program which starts in June.
The three-week training program will take place on afternoons during the summer months. For youths between the ages of 12 and 14, the program offers an opportunity to foster leadership, personal growth and development through volunteerism, a specialized curriculum and group collaboration.
Following the training period, the program will provide an opportunity to experience working as a volunteer for youth recreation supervisors and assistants at the Summer Youth Recreation Program for two to five additional weeks. Successful graduates of the program will be invited to return as paid, summer youth recreation assistants the following year.
For an application and program details, email Crystal at cengland@ketchumidaho.org. Applications are also available at the Atkinson Park Recreation Center at 900 Third Ave. N., Ketchum.
