KETCHUM — The city of Ketchum invites professional artists, architects or designers to create a new long-term interactive sculpture for a site on the Fourth Street Heritage Corridor. The selected original artwork will be displayed on an outdoor pedestal beginning in late fall and will become a permanent part of the city’s art collection.
The call is open to all artists, regardless of their state of residence. Local artists are encouraged to apply.
Three semifinalists will be selected by the Ketchum Arts Commission and receive a stipend of $500 upon submission of a proposal. The finalist will receive a budget of $29,000 including artist fee, design, engineering, materials, fabrication, shipping and installation.
The sculpture must be interactive in nature, allowing viewers of varying ages to interact with the piece in some way: kinetic elements that allow viewers to alter the sculpture or set it into motion, optical devices, elements that allow viewers to create sound or motion-activated elements.
The submission deadline is 5 p.m. March 25. For detailed information on the submission process, go to ketchumidaho.org/arts.
