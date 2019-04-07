KETCHUM — Food and agriculture in the Wood River Valley will be the subject of the University of Idaho’s Policy Pub, “The Future of Food,” from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sawtooth Brewery Public House and Tap Room, 631 Warm Springs Road, Ketchum.
The event is organized by U of I’s James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research.
A panel of experts on food and conservation will discuss sustainable food systems, the future of food production and consumption, water and other challenges specific to central Idaho. A question-and-answer session will follow the discussion.
Panelists will include Fred Brossy, farmer and owner of Ernie’s Organics; Mark Davidson, director of conservation initiatives at the Nature Conservancy; Lauren Golden, associate professor and Blaine County Extension educator at University of Idaho Extension; and Amy Mattias, co-director of the Local Food Alliance, Sun Valley Institute and board member on the Blaine County Food Council. McClure Center Director Katherine Himes will moderate the discussion.
Policy Pub is a bi-monthly speaker series designed to engage Idahoans through stimulating conversations on a variety of policy topics. Starting this year, the McClure Center is organizing a series of Pop-up Policy Pub sessions across Idaho, beginning with this event in Ketchum. For more information and to RSVP, go to Eventbrite.
The next Policy Pub will take place in October in Boise and will focus on homelessness and housing security.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.