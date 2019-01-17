KETCHUM — The city of Ketchum will host a community conversation asking residents, business owners, employees and customers for their input on ways to protect and stimulate uses of the light industrial districts. Providing housing that is affordable for Ketchum workers and families who want to live where they work and play will be discussed.
Two sessions of the open house will be held from noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Limelight Hotel, 151 Main St. S., Ketchum. Free pizza will be available in exchange for participation.
“Our community’s need for housing is dire,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in a statement. “With help from the citizens of Ketchum, I believe we can reach a solution that preserves the needs of the light industrial area and provides the housing we desperately need.”
Information obtained from the community prior to the recommendations going to City Council for approval will be valuable in helping city leaders make important decisions for Ketchum.
