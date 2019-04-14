KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present an art history lecture with Dr. Courtney Gilbert, “The World Turned Upside Down: Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala’s the First New Chronicle and Good Government” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 191 Fifth St. E.
At the beginning of the 17th century, an indigenous Andean man, don Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala, wrote a nearly 1,200-page letter addressed to King Philip III of Spain. The first part of the letter gave the king a history of Andean culture and traditions before the Spanish conquest, providing vital historical and ethnographic information.
The letter then outlined the history of the conquest and the effects of Spanish colonial rule on the Andean world, which Guaman Poma believed had been turned upside down by the unjust practices of Spanish administrators. The end of the letter proposed a better form of government that would incorporate pre-conquest Andean political and economic structures. In addition to his written text, Guaman Poma included 398 full-page line drawings in the letter.
This lecture will focus on these fascinating drawings, which provide an intriguing glimpse into life in the Vice-royalty of Peru and also illuminate Guaman Poma’s synthesis of European visual techniques with indigenous Andean systems of symbolism and spatial concepts.
Gilbert holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and master’s and doctorate degrees in art history from the University of Chicago. Most recently, she worked at the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas at Austin, where she coordinated the planning for a major exhibition of Latin American abstract art. Prior to joining the center, Gilbert also taught art history at Columbia College Chicago and Texas State University.
The cost for the lecture is $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members. To buy tickets, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10366245?mc_cid=1613b6d81a&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.