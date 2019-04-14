{{featured_button_text}}
Lecture

An art history lecture featuring Dr. Courtney Gilbert will be April 16 in Ketchum. 

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present an art history lecture with Dr. Courtney Gilbert, “The World Turned Upside Down: Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala’s the First New Chronicle and Good Government” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 191 Fifth St. E.

At the beginning of the 17th century, an indigenous Andean man, don Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala, wrote a nearly 1,200-page letter addressed to King Philip III of Spain. The first part of the letter gave the king a history of Andean culture and traditions before the Spanish conquest, providing vital historical and ethnographic information.

The letter then outlined the history of the conquest and the effects of Spanish colonial rule on the Andean world, which Guaman Poma believed had been turned upside down by the unjust practices of Spanish administrators. The end of the letter proposed a better form of government that would incorporate pre-conquest Andean political and economic structures. In addition to his written text, Guaman Poma included 398 full-page line drawings in the letter.

This lecture will focus on these fascinating drawings, which provide an intriguing glimpse into life in the Vice-royalty of Peru and also illuminate Guaman Poma’s synthesis of European visual techniques with indigenous Andean systems of symbolism and spatial concepts.

Gilbert holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and master’s and doctorate degrees in art history from the University of Chicago. Most recently, she worked at the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas at Austin, where she coordinated the planning for a major exhibition of Latin American abstract art. Prior to joining the center, Gilbert also taught art history at Columbia College Chicago and Texas State University.

The cost for the lecture is $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members. To buy tickets, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10366245?mc_cid=1613b6d81a&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments