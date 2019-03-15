KETCHUM — The city has hired Tom Bowman, a volunteer with the Ketchum Fire Department, to serve as interim fire chief. He began his new position on March 12.
A long-time Blaine County resident, Bowman has spent much of his life in public service. He was a county commissioner, county Planning and Zoning commissioner and Ketchum Rural Fire District commissioner. Bowman has also served as a volunteer firefighter since 1984.
“I’m very excited that Tom has joined our team,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in a statement. “His experience and relationship with our volunteer and full-time firefighters will be good for the city.”
