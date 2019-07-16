{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
File Photo

KETCHUM — A bicyclist was injured in a crash with a Jeep on Saturday.

William T. Whittenberg, 25, of Ketchum, was riding west on his bicycle along Fifth Street at approximately 6:30 p.m, according to a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

As Whittenberg traveled downhill, he attempted to veer around the left side of a 2003 Jeep Liberty near Main Street. Instead, his bike struck the rear of the Jeep, driven by Patricia A. Duetting, 73, of Sun Valley.

Whittenberg, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Wood River Medical Center. He was later flown by air ambulance to Boise, where he is listed in critical condition, the sheriff's statement says.

Duetting and her passenger were not injured.

