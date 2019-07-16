KETCHUM — A bicyclist was injured in a crash with a Jeep on Saturday.
William T. Whittenberg, 25, of Ketchum, was riding west on his bicycle along Fifth Street at approximately 6:30 p.m, according to a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
As Whittenberg traveled downhill, he attempted to veer around the left side of a 2003 Jeep Liberty near Main Street. Instead, his bike struck the rear of the Jeep, driven by Patricia A. Duetting, 73, of Sun Valley.
Whittenberg, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Wood River Medical Center. He was later flown by air ambulance to Boise, where he is listed in critical condition, the sheriff's statement says.
Duetting and her passenger were not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.