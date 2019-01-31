TWIN FALLS — After almost three years, Ketchum Burrito's downtown restaurant has closed its doors for the last time.
The southern Idaho chain will continue to operate its other Twin Falls restaurant on Fillmore Street, owner Javier Serva said. But it wasn't easy closing down the downtown location, which opened in May 2016, he said. For Serva, it's almost like breaking up with a girlfriend when you know you've got to end the relationship.
"Downtown, it was really tough for us," he said. "Downtown is just super inconsistent."
The restaurant toughed it out during Main Avenue's reconstruction, but business hadn't picked up as he'd hoped.
"We tried the best that we could," Serva said.
He wants his local customers to know that he isn't going anywhere. Serva moved to Twin Falls from Ketchum, where he started the first Ketchum Burrito in 2015. He plans to stay in Twin Falls.
"I love this town," Serva said.
The restaurant at 1520 Fillmore St. will soon begin opening at 8 a.m. for breakfast, he said.
