The Ketchum Arts Festival will take place Friday to July 14.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KETCHUM ARTS FESTIVAL

KETCHUM — Celebrate the end of your week with midsummer excitement in the field. Frolic at the Ketchum Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday — and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 — in the Festival Meadow on Sun Valley Road. Admission is free.

Food and drink will be available while you listen to live music. Browse more than 100 arts and crafts displays from Idaho artists. A free kids’ activity tent will be open for fun childcare from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The neighboring Catholic Church will allow the use of their parking lot for the event when they don’t need it for church functions. Also, a free bus will pick up festival-goers along the Blue Route and drop them off at Sun Valley Road and Bitterroot.

For more information, go to ketchumartsfestival.com or Facebook.

