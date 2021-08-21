Kendrick man makes it on his own. Clay Hayes claims $500,000 as winner of this season of ‘Alone’ survival TV show

KENDRICK — A Kendrick man outlasted all of his competitors in the survival television show “Alone” and won the $500,000 top prize.

Clay Hayes participated in the reality show last fall but the results weren’t revealed until the season finale Thursday. In the intervening months, he had to keep his performance secret but said in a phone interview Thursday night he was determined not to quit or “tap out.”

“It never crossed my mind. I was there until it was over.”

The show starts with 10 contestants. Each is dropped off alone in remote wilderness with 10 hand-picked survival items. They must film themselves while securing food and shelter. The person who lasts the longest wins.

Hayes, who is thin to begin with, lost 40 pounds during his 74 days on the shores of Chilko Lake in British Columbia, Canada, and finished with a weight of 140 pounds. That is despite him being able to kill a young mule deer buck with his bow, forage wild mushrooms and berries, and catch the occasional fish.

He had encounters with a mountain lion and grizzly bears and in the season finale was visited by a fisher.